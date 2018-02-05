ISIS COLLAPSES UNDER SYRIAN ARMY OFFENSIVE IN EAST HAMA

/ 5 hours ago February 5, 2018

00
The Syrian troops supported by popular militias succeeded in crushing ISIS defenses in east Hama after relocating forces from Idlib province.

After heavy clashes with the terrorists, the government forces liberated the villages of Maasran, Boyoud Safaf and Abu al-Khayr in addition to Al-Jadida, Hriza and Samiriya northwest of Abu Khanadiq village.

The SAA offensive was facilitated by sporadic clashes between ISIS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the adjacent area, which have ended in ISIS terrorists capturing several villages.

