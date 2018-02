The local sources said the US-led coalition warplanes carried out heavy bombardments on al-Bahrah village of Deir Ezzor province.

According to the sources, at least 38 civilians including 20 women and 7 children were killed in the airstrikes.

SMM Syria has previously reported the killing of 11 people in US-led coalition airstrikes in al-Bahrah village. The sources specified that the fighter jets pounded a medical center in the village in this incident.