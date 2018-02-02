US THREATENS SYRIA WITH MILITARY ACTION

Washington may consider military action against the Syrian government, senior U.S. officials said on Thursday, accusing the Syrian authorities of secretly keeping the chemical weapons that were supposed to be destroyed.

The White House believes a part of Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile was preserved. Moreover, the officials said Syria was developing new weapons and methods for delivering poison chemicals. They did not provide any specifics or proof of these allegations.

“We reserve the right to use military force to prevent or deter the use of chemical weapons,” an official threatened, while his colleague added that the Syria’s chemical weapons may possibly spread even to “U.S. shores”.

The US accusations contradict the statement made by the White House back in 2014, when the Obama administration declared that U.S. military and civilian personnel had completed the destruction of the Syria chemical weapon stockpile. The elimination of the poison chemical was also confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which said that a US company has finished to dispose of the Syrian chemical weapons in January, 2016.