TURKISH ARMY USES SMS TO ADDRESS AFRIN CITIZENS

The Turkish army relied upon cellular network to reach the citizens of the

Afrin region, dominated by Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (YPG).

The locals have received SMS in Turkish, Arabic and Kurdish languages, calling them to “say enough” to the terrorist, reference to the YPG, which is considered an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and a terrorist organization by the Turkish authorities.

The message reads as follows” “In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Our noble brothers, do not allow the terrorists to exploit your sons and destroy your homes. It’s time to say “Enough!” to the terrorists, to unite and stand in solidarity against the terrorists. Brothers, stay away from the terrorists and be wary of them. Afrin belongs to its people. With best wishes for the people of Afrin, may they remain in good health, peace and calm by the grace of the Almighty.”

Afrin has emerged as a main flashpoint last week, when Turkey has launched its Olive Branch operation against the YPG units. More than 60 civilians have been killed since the start of the campaign, in addition to dozens of casualties sustained by YPG, Turkish troops and allied Free Syrian Army factions.