TURKEY: US PROMISED TO SUSPEND SUPPORT FOR YPG

Turkish authorities announced that Washington pledged to stop its support for Kurdish Self-Defense Units (YPG).

In an interview to Al-Jazeerah Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara has repeatedly demanded Washington to stop supporting YPG with weapons that might fall into the hands of Kurdistan Workers’ Party members, which is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. He also confirmed that the U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Turkey’s Rejep Erdogan and promised to cut the support for YPG.

The co-operation between the U.S. and YPG, its key ally in the fight against ISIS in Syria, caused the Turkish-American relations to hit an unprecedented low, putting the two NATO allies under threat of direct military confrontation in Northern Syria. Last week, the Turkish troops supported by a number of the Free Syrian Army factions launched the Olive Branch operation aimed at gaining control over Afrin, currently held by YPG. Turkish jets have carried out dozens of airstrikes at the positions of the Kurdish units, who rely on the US support in eastern provinces of Raqqa, Hasaka and Deir Ezzor.