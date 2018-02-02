MILITANTS SHELL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS IN DAMASCUS: 9 CIVILIANS KILLED, 15 INJURED

/ 6 hours ago February 2, 2018

Militant opposition groups have reportedly shelled Mezzeh 86 and Esh al-Warwar districts of Damascus city.According to the source, seven civilians were killed and 13 others were injured when the armed groups launched rocket shells on Esh al-Warwar neighborhood.

The reports also say the armed groups fired two rocket shells on Mezzeh 86 neighborhood, killing a woman and a children and injuring two other civilians.

Earlier, the armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta fired 17 rocket shells on Harasta residential suburb causing material damages to civilians’ properties.

