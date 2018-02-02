CIVILIANS RETURN TO AL-SHAITAT IN DEIR EZ-ZOR

/ 3 hours ago February 2, 2018

The residents of Al-Shaitat area in east Deir Ez-Zor began to return to their homes after the region was cleared from ISIS militants by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
It was reported that the civilians have already come back to the villages of Kashikiyah, Gharanej and Abu Hamam.

The SDF units have managed to push ISIS from Al-Shaitat with heavy air support by the US-led International Coalition. The area is mainly populated by the members of Al-Shaitat tribe, who have joined both SDF and the Syrian Army to fight ISIS after the terrorists reportedly executed hundreds of the tribe’s members in August, 2014.

