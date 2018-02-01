OLIVE BRANCH OPERATION TAKES HEAVY TOLL ON CIVILIANS IN AFRIN

A number of civilians have been killed or wounded because of clashes between the Turkish army and the Kurdish militias in Afrin Canton.

A civilian was killed in the Turkish Army’s artillery shelling on Hadid region to the West of Afrin city. And another civilian was injured in the attacks on Bolbol town located to the North of Afrin.

In the meantime, the Kurdish forces shelled Reihanli town of Trukey’s Hatay province with two rockets, injuring several civilians

The reports also claim at least 400,000 civilians were forced to leave Afrin Canton heading towards the government-held areas in Aleppo province.