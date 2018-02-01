ISRAEL BACKS FSA OFFENSIVE AGAINST ISIS

Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions launched an offensive against the ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin al-Walid in Western Daraa province. The offensive labeled “Battle of the Conquerors” was supported by Israeli missile strikes on Jaysh Khaled bin al-Walid positions in the area.

Sources in the Syrian opposition confirmed that Israel provided fire support for the offensive, explaining that the terror group’s positions were targeted by Israeli missiles stationed in the occupied Golan Heights.

A number of local factions participate in the offensive, including Ahrar al-Sham, Ahrar al-Ashair, Jaysh al-Thawra, Firqa al-Haq, Mujahidin Houran in addition to some smaller groups.