HTS ACCUSED OF IMPRISONING AHRAR AL-SHAM MEMBERS

Syrian opposition activists demanded Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) to release prisoners, including several members of a rival Ahrar al-Sham group.

They have accused HTS of kidnapping and keeping hostage Ahrar al-Sham militants, who were captured by HTS during the clashes that unfolded between the two groups in Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

HTS prisons contain dozens of Ahrar al-Sham militants, including a prominent military commander Abu Azzam Saraqab, field commander Abu Abdullah al-Khowli and Bassem al-Hamoud.