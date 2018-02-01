HTS ACCUSED OF IMPRISONING AHRAR AL-SHAM MEMBERS

/ 11 hours ago February 1, 2018

00

Syrian opposition activists demanded Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) to release prisoners, including several members of a rival Ahrar al-Sham group.

They have accused HTS of kidnapping and keeping hostage Ahrar al-Sham militants, who were captured by HTS during the clashes that unfolded between the two groups in Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

HTS prisons contain dozens of Ahrar al-Sham militants, including a prominent military commander Abu Azzam Saraqab, field commander Abu Abdullah al-Khowli and Bassem al-Hamoud.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s