The Turkish military has taken up positions near the key town of Tal Al-‘Eis in the southern countryside of Aleppo recently.

As a result of this move, the Turkish military has subsequently blocked the SAA route to the besieged Shiite towns of Al-Foua and Kafraya in the Idlib province.

The Syrian Army was steadily advancing in the southern countryside of Aleppo before the Turkish military sent a dozen armored vehicles towards Point 4 near Tal Al-‘Eis.