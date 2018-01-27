SYRIAN OPPOSITION TO BOYCOTT SOCHI CONGRESS AS DIRECTED BY US

/ 2 hours ago January 27, 2018

DUgJLKyVoAAIMOk

According to the Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC) statement, the Syrian opposition will not participate in Russia-brokered Syrian People’s Congress in the city of Sochi.

Western powers and some Arab states believe Sochi is an attempt to create a parallel political track that would undermine the United Nations and lay groundwork for a solution more suitable to the Damascus government and its allies.
That is not a surprise in our view. SMM Syria has come across a little leaked email from the U.S. special envoy for Syria Michael Ratney to HNC opposition delegation member to Geneva talks Khaled al-Mahamid. The email was previously published by Arabian hacker JAsIrX.

mail001
The correspondence provides a clear picture that the U.S. gives instructions to undermine the peace process in Syria.

