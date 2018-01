The militants operations room in Harasta announced tonight that they will not adhere to the recently implemented ceasefire in the Eastern Ghouta.

According to Ahrar al Sham rebel group, they are not committed to the ceasefire and will continue their field operations around the strategic vehicle management base in Harasta suburb.

Despite the refusal by the islamist group, the Syrian Army and Faylaq al Rahman will continue to adhere to the ceasefire in the Eastern Ghouta.