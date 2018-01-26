RUSSIAN SPOKESPERSON: US STRATEGY IN SYRIA SEEKS TO DIVIDE COUNTRY

“..the US continues to proclaim the removal of the legally elected president of Syria from power <…> We are convinced that such an approach contradicts international law and does not contribute to a political settlement of intra-Syrian problems on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova drew attention to the fact that “delay with the restoration of the unity of Syrian society is fraught with new dangerous challenges.”

“This is happening now in the area of the city of Afrin, where the units of the Turkish armed forces together with Syrian opposition detachments are conducting a military operation. The Turkish side, as you know, presents this as a response to threats to Turkish security, which formed in the north of Syria in the absence of control over the government of this country,” she added.

Earlier in a speech at Stanford University, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a number of statements on Syria. He stressed that the US, EU and regional partners would not help in restoring the areas controlled by Syrian President Bashar Assad, and called on other countries to exert economic pressure on Assad.

