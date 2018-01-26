ESTIMATES: APPROXIMATELY 9,000 ISIS TERRORISTS REMAIN IN SYRIA

At the present time, ISIS terrorists remain in six areas of Syria.

ISIS militants are in following districts:

The Yarmouk Basin (Daraa province);

Northwestern Syria (in Idlib, Aleppo and Hama provinces);

Southern Damascus;

Western Deir Ezzor, east Homs desert;

Eastern bank of the middle Euphrates valley region;

Eastern Deir Ezzor desert near the Iraqi border.

According to the estimates, a number of ISIS members throughout Syria is as follows:

The Yarmouk Basin – from 1,500 to 2,000.

Northwestern Syria – at least 1,000.

Southern Damascus – from 1,500 to 2,000 (some sources claim as high as 3,000).

Western Deir Ezzor, east Homs desert – 200.

Eastern bank of the middle Euphrates valley region – from 3,000 to 4,000.

Eastern Deir Ezzor desert near the Iraqi border – 1,000.

By this range of estimates it becomes apparent that anywhere between 7,700 and 11,200 ISIS terrorists and their affiliated militants remain to operate in Syria.