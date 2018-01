US-Led Coalition warplanes carried out airstrikes over Hajin city’s hospital in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor. Three women were killed and many others were injured.

Moreover, the US-Led Coalition warplanes carried out airstrikes over Bomasyar compound in Shaafa town.

The airstrikes came during clashes between the ISIS militant group and SDF around Bahra town in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.