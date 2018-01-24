PENTAGON: YPG FIGHTERS THAT LEAVE DEIR EZZOR FOR AFRIN WILL LOSE US SUPPORT

The Pentagon official said members of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) who leave anti-ISIS operations to mobilize in Syria’s northwestern city of Afrin will lose backing from the United States.

“If the US-backed SDF carry out military operations of any kind that are not specifically focused on ISIS they will not have coalition support,” said Pentagon spokesperson Adrian Rankine-Galloway.

“Let’s say for example, a unit of YPG says, ‘Hey, we’ll no longer fight ISIS and we are going to support our brothers in Afrin,’ then they are on their own. They are not our partners anymore,” he said.

“Washington’s relationship with its partner forces in Syria is not in the form of “command and control,” Rankine-Galloway stressed. “We provide training, advice and assistance to the forces that are carrying out military operations against ISIS. For example, we do not issue orders to our partnered forces on the ground. That is not our relationship with them,” he said.