SAA has launched assault in the southern countryside of Aleppo this morning, targeting the last towns and hilltops located north of the Abu Duhour Military Airport.



Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian Army’s 124th Brigade of the Republican Guard began today’s attack by storming small towns of Al Jafra, ‘Anadan Al Sheikh, and Abu Mujaher.

Intense clashes are now ongoing between the SAA and the rebels at these towns, a military report from Aleppo province stated this morning.