US-BACKED SDF RELEASES ISIS TERRORISTS

SDF fighters have reportedly released at least 400 ISIS terrorists including security, economic, military and religious leaders.

According to the source, over 120 released terrorists joined SDF in Deir Ezzor province.

Relevant reports said earlier this month that the SDF released over 25 ISIS members and started a fresh wave of arrests against civilians in camps under their control in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor provinces.

The arrests were launched after SDF fighters were attacked by unknown raiders in Ayn Issa town of Raqqa province.