The militants launched a massive counter-offensive in the southern countryside of the Idlib province this morning, targeting the SAA positions at the key town of Atshan.



Led by Ahrar Al Sham group, militants forces captured the town of Zarzour and continue advancing on Khalakhil village.

Both Khalakhil and ‘Atshan are still contested at the moment, while the National Defense Forces (NDF) from Mhardeh are countering the militants positions at Zarzour.