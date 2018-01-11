HTS SENDS SVBIEDS TO EASTEN IDLIB TO REPEL SAA ATTACK ON ABU DUHOUR AIRBASE

On Wednesday night, pro-rebel media released footage of Hayat Tahrir al Sham transporting SVBIEDs on the back of large trucks to eastern Idlib province where a major battle between the militants and the Syrian Army is currently ongoing for control of the Abu Duhour airbase.



So far, the Syrian Army’s sweeping advance into Idlib’s eastern countryside via northern Hama has encountered very few car bomb attacks.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham will most likely use the armored vehicle bombs not just to halt the Syrian troops from advancing on Abu Duhour airbase, but as part of a counter-attack to completely drive back SAA from Idlib province.