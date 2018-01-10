US HELICOPTERS SALVAGE ISIS LEADERS ANEW

US SOF have reportedly carried out an airlift operation of ISIS leaders in Deir Ezzor province again.

According to the source, another incident took place in newly liberated from ISIS terrorists Gharanij town located in Abu Kamal district of Deir Ezzor province.

Local residents claim at least two US choppers participated in the operation. The helicopters had landed and took several high-ranking members of the ISIS terrorist organization, then flew away to an unknown destination.

It should be noted that this is not the first instance of evacuation of top terrorist leaders.

