On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday,Islamic State-affiliated Jaysh Khalid Ibn al Walid militant group operating in the southwestern countryside of Daraa province launched a major assault against local rebel groups near the Golan Heights.



The attack by ISIS appears to have been backed up by artillery, tanks and other heavy weapons.

Rebel sources on the ground have identified the towns captured by Islamic State terrorists as Bakkar al Sharqi, Al Jabiliyah and Harat al Majahid.