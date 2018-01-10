HTS DEPLOYS ELITE FORCES TO DEFEND KEY IDLIB AIRBASE

/ 14 hours ago January 10, 2018

HTSeliteHayyat Tahrir al Sham has deployed some of its most elite forces to defendthe key Abu al Duhour airbase in the southeast of the Idlib province.

According to sources , the terrorist organisation’s elite forces clashed heavily with Syrian army troops near Abu al Duhour on Wednesday.

In response, the Syrian Army has opened fire on HTS positions with artillery and missile launchings, mainly targeted at the military airport itself.

The clashes came after the Syrian armed forces liberated the towns al Adeliyeh, Tal al Aowja, Rasm al Ward and Marijab Jamlan

 

