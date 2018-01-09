SAA CAPTURED 4 TOWNS IN SOUTHERN IDLIB

January 9, 2018

The SAA continued offensive in the southern countryside of Idlib, today, targeting the last jihadist-held towns located south of the Abu Duhour Military Airport.


Backed by heavy artillery and RuAF, the Tiger Forces captured four towns from HTS and Jaysh Al Izza this morning.

According to a military report from the Hama province, the Syrian Army captured the towns of Rasm Hamideh, Surouj, Al-‘Adiliyah, and Astablat in the southwestern countryside of Abu Duhour.

With this advance, the SAA units are in 3 miles of the Abu Duhour Military Airport

