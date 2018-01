The Israeli military hit SAA positions near al-Qutayfah town of Damascus province with several missiles.

According to the source, the first attack took place at 0:40 AM (GMT). The second phase of the attack approximately took place at 2:00 AM (GMT).

NDF reported that surface-to-surface missiles have been launched from IDF positions located near Sea of Galilee in the Golan Heights.

The attack was supposedly intended to destroy the Syrian Army Missile Base (Brigade 155).