On the night of Monday to Tuesday, ISIS terrorists operating in Hama province’s northeastern countryside made a renewed assault against rival militants of HTS and captured from them some thirteen towns and village.



The settlements have been identified as Qasr Ibn Wardan, Al Ablah, Jubb al Safa, Qalaat al Hawayis, Abb Qana, Al Aqlah, Tal al Halawah, Ad Dalala, Jubb Othman, Tal al Ruman, Al Jaduayat, Aziziyah and Al Tarfawi.