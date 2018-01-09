HTS TO USE PRISONERS TO RESIST SAA IN IDLIB

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists have reportedly granted selective amnesty in jails of Idlib province.

According to the source, the HTS leadership was forced to release a part of prisoners of Idlib jails to mobilize them as an additional force in clashes with the government forces.

The reports say former ISIS terrorists are among those amnestied persons.

Meanwhile the SAA units supported by RuAF continue to advance towards Abu al-Duhur airbase in the province of Idlib liberating a number of settlements from HTS terrorists.