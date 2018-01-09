HTS TO USE PRISONERS TO RESIST SAA IN IDLIB

/ 4 hours ago January 9, 2018

luiynl

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists have reportedly granted selective amnesty in jails of Idlib province.

According to the source, the HTS leadership was forced to release a part of prisoners of Idlib jails to mobilize them as an additional force in clashes with the government forces.
The reports say former ISIS terrorists are among those amnestied persons.
Meanwhile the SAA units supported by RuAF continue to advance towards Abu al-Duhur airbase in the province of Idlib liberating a number of settlements from HTS terrorists.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s