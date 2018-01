According to opposition media outlets reported a massive VBIED explosion taking place in front of headquarters and barracks belonging to the Chechnyan Ajnad al-Kavkaz faction in 30th Street in Idlib city.

Over 30 were killed and dozens more injured amidst general chaos and random shooting.

Opposition sources suggested that the explosion came at the hands of “certain groups” unhappy with the Chechnyan fighters lack of participation in the battles against SAA in Idlib province