HIGH RANKING FSA COMMANDER ASSASSINATED IN DARAA PROVINCE

A high ranking commander Free Syrian Army was assassinated in southern Syria, Sunday, after unknown assailants opened fire on his home in Daraa.

According to pro-opposition media, the military commander of the Free Syrian Army’s March 18th Brigade, Radad Tameh Abu Nabout, was killed in front of his house inside Daraa City’s Tareeq Al Sad District.

The assailants fled the area before the FSA security forces arrived at the scene of the assassination.

The FSA spokesperson has accused Syrian government saboteurs of carrying out the assassination.