AL QUDS BRIGADE TO SUPPORT SYRIAN OFFENSIVE IN SOUTH IDLIB

/ 14 hours ago January 8, 2018

LiwaaAlQuds

The Palestinian militia known as al Quds Brigade is reportedly heading to the frontlines in South Idlib in order to support Syrian offensive against terrorist forces in the area.

By relocating to southern Idlib, the Palestinian auxiliary force seeks to support the Syrian offensive against Hayat Tahrir al Sham and other militant groups.

It is expected that the al Quds Brigade will be employed predominantly to provide security in recently liberated towns, and to prevent possible HTS counterattacks from the rear of SAA positions.

