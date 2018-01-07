SYRIAN BRIGADIER DIES OF WOUNDS AS SAA MOVE ON

Honorary Brigadier General Haider “Cheetah” Hassan who was injured days ago at the Harasta frontline has passed away due to his poor physical conditions.

Eventually he is the fifth Brigadier-General, killed in the offensive aimed at de-blocking of Vehicle Maintenance Base which was previously controlled by SAA but has been recently captured by Ahrar al Sham and Faylaq al Rahman militants. Information on killed Governmental soldiers in Harasta comes on a regular basis, but despite significant losses the Syrian army units and national guard continue to advance towards the blocked garrison.

As is also reported SAA retook control of the quarters IVO Abdullah Bin Zubair mosque and Bahsar Hospital as well as Irrigation Ministry and Criminal Investigation Authority.