Tiger Forces captured more than 19 square miles of territory in southeastern Idlib since Monday.

When the Tiger Forces (SAA) quickly advancing towards the rebel strongholds of Khan Sheikhoun and Kafr Zita, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham has issued a call for help from several allied groups in the Idlib province.

Yesterday rebel activists reported that Faylaq Al Sham had arrived to help their allies to drive back the Syrian Army from southeastern Idlib.