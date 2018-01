According to military sources, the units of the 90th brigade of the SAA have started to reestablish their barracks at Al Humer hilltops located on the east of Hadar town.

Al Humer hilltops are situated on the Israeli-Syrian border in western Al Qunaitra province.

The Syrian Army has also entered Beit Jinn village and its farms for the first time since six years, while the other Syrian unites started to clear mines from those areas.