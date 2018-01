On Tuesday Harakat Ahrar Al Sham issued a statement declaring that they will not be joining the new rebel operations in the Hama and Idlib provinces.

According to the statement, Ahrar Al Sham will not join any rebel operations, as long as the Al Qaeda linked HTS jihadist group is a member.

The rebel group has called on Hayat Tahrir Al Sham to release the Ahrar Al Sham prisoners currently held inside their jails and to return all of the bases they seized from the latter.