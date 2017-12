SAA units have discovered multiple kinds of medical equipment while cleansing Tall Marwan area after its liberation from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists.

Several of them are Germany-made and others are Saudi. “UNICEF” is written in one of the medical bags.

The Syrian Army has succeeded in entering the main HTS bastion of Mughir Al-Mir. It resulted in an agreement between the Syrian army and militants.