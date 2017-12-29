US RESCUES ISIS LEADERS IN SYRIA AGAIN

US helicopters have reportedly carried out several operations to evacuate ISIS leaders in Deir Ezzor province.

According to the source, a number of choppers came from the Northern Deir Ezzor province and flew on a low altitude above al-Sad camp for the displaced then landed near al-Basel Dam to the South of Hasakah city.

This is not the first time when the US airlifted ISIS leaders. SMM Syria has earlier reported the evacuation of terrorist commanders carried out by the US Special Forces before the advance of SAA in Deir Ezzor.

It confirms reports that the US Special Operations Command is training ISIS terrorists in Syria’s al-Hasakah to form a ‘New Syrian Army’.

Also the source, who was previously a militant part of Jund al-Aqsa, said that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was captured in Iraq by the US and was then brought to Syria’s al-Karamah region in Hasakah province, Yeni Şafak daily reported.