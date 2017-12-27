UKRAINE HIDES TOP TERRORIST LEADERS

/ 15 mins ago December 27, 2017

Ex-leader of Ajnad al-Sham Abu Hamza has become a citizen of Ukraine.

Abu Hamza had reportedly fled Aleppo province to Kiev and later obtained Ukrainian citizenship. According to the passport photo, he changed his name to Manar al-Shami.
Ajnad al-Sham is a militant groups that operates with Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization side by side.
This fact confirms that Ukrainian authorities cooperate with terrorist organizations. SMM Syria has previously reported Ukraine is involved in arms supplies to militant groups in Syria.

 

