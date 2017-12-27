SAA REPELS NIGHT ATTACK IN NORTHERN HOMS

SAA has repelled an assault by militants near a key town in the Northern part of Homs province. The attack took place over the night of Tuesday to Wednesday.

The intensive clashes have lasted several hours.

The rebels attacked out from a large rebel-held area in northern Homs province commonly referred to as the Rastan pocket due to the fact that it is completely surrounded by pro-government forces.

Rebels were forced to stop the raid and retreat back towards their own lines to the East of Maryamayn near At Tayyibah al Gharbiyah town.

There is still no information about casualties from both sides.