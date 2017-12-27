SAA PREPARES FOR MASSIVE OFFENSIVE IN SOUTHERN DAMASCUS

According to the source from, SAA elite 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division has received orders from the high command in Damascus to redeploy from the Beit Jinn pocket near the Golan Heights to the southern suburbs.

The Syrian Army’s main goal is to not only eliminate the ISIS presence in southern Damascus, but also to retake the Yarmouk Camp, Tadamon District and Hajar Al Aswad.

Hajar Al Aswad was once the most densely populated city in southern Damascus before militant groups occupied it.