SAA PREPARES FOR MASSIVE OFFENSIVE IN SOUTHERN DAMASCUS

/ 4 hours ago December 27, 2017

DamascusAccording to the source from, SAA elite 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division has received orders from the high command in Damascus to redeploy from the Beit Jinn pocket near the Golan Heights to the southern suburbs.

The Syrian Army’s main goal is to not only eliminate the ISIS presence in southern Damascus, but also to retake the Yarmouk Camp, Tadamon District and Hajar Al Aswad.

Hajar Al Aswad was once the most densely populated city in southern Damascus before militant groups occupied it.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s