REBELS RELEASE KIDNAPPED SICK CIVILIANS TO ALLOW THEM TO LEAVE EASTERN GHOUTA

The Jaysh al Islam published a statement on Tuesday confirming that an agreement had been made with the Syrian government to allow sick civilians to leave the besieged Eastern Ghouta in order to seek treatment in Damascus hospitals.

According to the source, Jaysh al Islam has agreed to release several civilians, soldiers and civil servants that were kidnapped in Adra town of Eastern Ghouta in 2013.

The first phase of this humanitarian deal between the government and Jaysh al Islam was completed last night.