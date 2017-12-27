HTS SHOOT DOWN SYAAF WARPLANE

/ 4 hours ago December 27, 2017

HTSHayat Tahrir al Sham terrorists shot down a Syrian Arab Air Forces warplane with a shoulder-launched surface-to-air missile on Tuesday.

A combat-modified version on the Czech-built L-39 trainer of SyAAF was engaged over the skies of Hama province during attacks on terrorist positions in the region.

Initially, the FSA took responsibility for the attack, claiming that it had downed the government warplane with machine gun fire.

However, HTS released footage of its fighters using a Strela shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile to knock-out the Syrian warplane after several hours.

 

