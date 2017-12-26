SYRIAN GOVERNMENT, RUSSIAN MILITARY EVACUATING REFUGEES FROM AL RUKBAN CAMP

The Syrian government, with the support of Russian servicemen from the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, organizes the evacuation of refugees from the Al Rukban camp on the Syrian-Jordanian border.



“We, jointly with the Syrian Arab Army, with the support of Russian military specialists stationed in the vicinity of Tadmor (Palmyra), were able to establish contact with the Al Rukban refugee camp in order to organize the evacuation of refugees who for some reason were unable to leave the camp on their own, to their native places,” Haj Adel said, coordinator of the peace process and security in Homs province’s border areas, adding that there is a group of militants in Al Rukban comprising people who had fled the ISIS terrorist group after its defeat in Syria.

The Al Rukban refugee camp has come under the spotlight since early November when the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria has accused the United States of establishing a training camp near the site, aiming to form a new “moderate opposition” out of various militia groups.

The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria has also mentioned another camp last week, the al Hasakah, claimed to be used as a base for training militants.