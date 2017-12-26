LAST POCKET OF HTS RESISTANCE IN WEST DAMASCUS CAPITULATES

The militants of the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (the Syrian branch of Al Qaeda) terrorist group operating in the Beit Jinn valley of western Damascus province were surrendered by the Syrian Army and allied forces.



This SAA’ victory comes after a major offensive operation, lasting over one month.

The surrender terms which the militants have accepted are released:

1. Full reconciliation granted to militants native to the Beit Jinn region who wish to cease fighting.

2. Militants who refuse the reconciliation offer are to be transfered to rebel-held areas in Daraa and Idlib provinces.

3. Militants who entered the Beit Jinn region through Israeli-controlled territory via Daraa are to exit back to Daraa through the same route.

4. The Syrian Arab Army will regain control over all military sites and bases in the Beit Jinn valley that it possessed prior to the beginning of the crisis in 2011.

The surrender terms will be implemented on Tuesday the 26th of December, 2017.