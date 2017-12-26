FREE SYRIAN ARMY OFFICIALLY REJECTS SOCHI PEACE TALKS

/ 1 day ago December 26, 2017

FSA

The Free Syrian Army issued a statement on Monday officially rejecting the peace conference held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.


According to the statement released by the FSA, Russia is seeking to bypass the Geneva peace process that is already ongoing.

Furthermore, the FSA accused the Russians of committing war crimes in Syria, making them unfit to hold such a conference.

The 40 rebel groups that signed this statement included Harakat Ahrar Al Sham, Jaysh Al Islam, Harakat Nour Al Din Al Zinki, Jaysh Al Izza, Jaysh Al Nasr, and Faylaq Al Rahman.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s