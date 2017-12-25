SYRIAN ARMY KILLS MALDIVIAN MILITANT COMMANDER IN WEST DAMASCUS

/ 32 mins ago December 25, 2017

MaldiviSAA killed a field commander for the Al Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham during the last clashes in the Beit Jinn pocket.


Abu Saad Al Maldifi is from the Maldives and is one of many foreign HTS fighters originating from different parts of Asia currently fighting in Beit Jinn.

It remains unknown whether the foreign militants made it their way to southern Syria through Israel or Jordan, but the Syrian government is determined to expel the radical militancy’s presence from the Golan Heights positioned on Israel’s borders.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s