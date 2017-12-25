SYRIAN ARMY KILLS MALDIVIAN MILITANT COMMANDER IN WEST DAMASCUS

SAA killed a field commander for the Al Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham during the last clashes in the Beit Jinn pocket.



Abu Saad Al Maldifi is from the Maldives and is one of many foreign HTS fighters originating from different parts of Asia currently fighting in Beit Jinn.

It remains unknown whether the foreign militants made it their way to southern Syria through Israel or Jordan, but the Syrian government is determined to expel the radical militancy’s presence from the Golan Heights positioned on Israel’s borders.