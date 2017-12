The Russian Aerospace Forces conducted over 15 airstrikes across the southeastern countryside of Idlib, hitting several militant targets at the towns of Abu Dali, Musharifah, and Tal Touqan.

In particular, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the headquarters of the Al Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group that was located inside the town of Tal Touqan.

The total number of militants killed during this Russian attack is still unknown.