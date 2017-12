The militants of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham attacked the besieged towns of Al Foua and Kafraya this morning, violating the de-escalation zone agreement that was put in place months ago.

According to a Syrian military report, the terrorists attempted to enter the towns after launching their attack from the Binnish axis.

The Syrian military report added that the HTS assault at this besieged pocket was repelled after several hours of fighting