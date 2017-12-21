KEY TOWN IN NORTH ALEPPO IS DISPUTED BETWEEN SYRIAN ARMY AND TURKEY-LED FORCES

On Wednesday afternoon, Syrian army-led forces and Turkish-backed fighters exchanged blows in and near the town of Tadef in northern Aleppo.

The town itself appears to be the reason for the armed dispute as neither of the two belligerents fully control it and yet seek to.

Tadef is like about one kilometer south of the strategic crossroad town of Al Bab, which was surrendered by Islamic State fighters to Turkey-led forces after a three-month battle.

Control of Tadef is disputed. The frontier between government-held lines and militant-controlled territory runs right through the middle of the town.