TIGER FORCES MAKE THEIR WAY FROM EASTERN SYRIA TO NORTHERN HAMA

Video footage revealed the Al Haidar units of the Tiger Forces heading towards Hama’s northern countryside coming from Deir Ezzor province after the conclusion of the military campaign against ISIS in the resource-rich area of eastern Syria.



So far, only 20 per cent of the Tiger Forces have made their way to northern Hama while the rest are still relocating to troubled front to join the fight against HTS which has become the strongest terrorists group in Syria following the fated fall of ISIS in the Mediterranean country.